Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday defeated her nearest rival Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency by-election in South Kolkata by a record margin of 58,832 votes, acording to the Election Commission data. Previously, Banerjee had the record of winning from this constituency by a margin of 54,213 votes in 2011. With this win, Banerjee secured her position as the chief minister of West Bengal.

"I am indebted to the people to Bhabanipur because they helped me win with a record margin. The most interesting thing is we didn't lose in any of the ward. The polling in Bhabanipur has always been low and there was rain. Despite that people came out in numbers and gave us votes," Mamata Banerjee said soon after the results.

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets her supporters outside her residence in Kolkata as she inches closer to victory in Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll pic.twitter.com/S1FlBYTXAG — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

After 21 rounds of counting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee secured 84,709 of the total 1,17,875 votes, registering over 71 per cent of the total votes polled while Tibrewal secured 26,350 votes, little more than 22 per cent of the votes. CPI(M) candidate Shreejib Biwas managed to get only 4,201 votes.

Around 46% of people here (in Bhabanipur) are non-Bengalis. They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which has inspired me: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/INNblPQYEv — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

“There was a lot of conspiracy against us and the people of Bhabanipur have given the answer. When we won in all the seats, we lost in Nandigram. The matter is subjudice and so I shall not say more,” she said, adding, “I shall not show victory signs raising two fingers. I am not selfish. Two of my colleagues are contesting from Jangipur and Samserganj and so I shall raise three fingers. They are also leading and blessing them so that they can win”.

