Bharat Bandh Latest News Today: In the wake of the nationwide strike/Bharat Bandh called by the trade unions across the country on March 28 and 29, the West Bengal on Saturday issued an order saying all state government offices will remain open and the employees will report to duty on those days. The order from the state government further added that the leaves will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible.

"In view of calls given by different trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 & 29, all state government offices will remain open and employees shall report for duty on those days. Leaves to be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible," the order from the We3st Bengal government stated.

Copy of the order:

Earlier this week, a joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

The joint forum of the central trade unions had held a meeting on March 22, 2022, to take stock of the preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day all India strike on 28-29 March 2022 against “the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies” of the central government.

In the meeting, the trade unions took note of the fact that emboldened by the results of the recently-held state elections, the Central government has intensified the attacks on the working people, reducing the interest rate on EPF accumulations to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent, sudden hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG etc., taking steps to implement their program of monetization (PSU land bundles) but are held back only because of the worsening condition of inflation and crashing share markets.

After the meeting, the Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations urged all sections of society to extend their support to the strike called under the slogan ‘Save People, Save Nation’.

The central trade unions which are part of this joint forum include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.