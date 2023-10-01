Home

‘Leaders Enjoying Luxury While…’: BJP Chides TMC As Bus With Delhi-Bound TMC Supporters Meets Accident

The TMC will hold a peaceful sit-in by its MPs and state ministers at Rajghat in Delhi on October 2, and a peaceful rally of the MGNREGA job card holders the next day.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after a bus carrying supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led party to Delhi met with an accident en route. Sharing visuals of the bus crash, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar chided the ruling party saying that while the TMC leaders were enjoying the luxury of travelling by airplanes, the party’s workers are being pushed to risk their lives.

“A Volvo bus got into an accident at Kodarma and many of our fellow citizens got injured. The way TMC leaders are enjoying the luxury of flights and pushed these innocent people to the brink of life risk, it is condemnable. Please feel free to contact me for any assistance needed,” Sukanta Majumdar wrote in a post on X while sharing pictures of the accident.

A Volvo bus got into an accident at Kodarma and many of our fellow citizens got injured. The way TMC leaders are enjoying the luxury of flights and pushed these innocent people to the brink of life risk, it is condemnable. Please feel free to contact me for any assistance needed. pic.twitter.com/pHgxXDyVX2 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 1, 2023

A bus carrying TMC supporters from West Bengal’s Purulia district, on their way to Delhi for a scheduled protest, met with an accident on Sunday. The TMC said that no casualties were reported in the mishap and the has been ordered to return to West Bengal.

A bus carrying Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters met with an accident on Sunday while on its way to Delhi. The ruling party of West Bengal said that no casualties have been reported, and the bus has been ordered to return to the state.

TMC supporters and party leader are bound for Delhi where they scheduled to hold a protest on October 2-3 against the BJP-led Central government for allegedly blocking funds for West Bengal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

TMC sources said over 4,000 people will travel to the national capital by a convoy of buses as part of the programme. On Saturday, the TMC said buses are departing from various districts, carrying party supporters for the protest programme in Delhi.

Before the buses left Kolkata, Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee asserted that the party cannot be scared off from its political programmes through summons by central agencies, and vowed to go ahead with the protests in Delhi.

The TMC will hold a peaceful sit-in by its MPs and state ministers at Rajghat on October 2, and a peaceful rally of the MGNREGA job card holders the next day. Both the programmes will be live streamed.

Earlier, on Friday, the Eastern Railway rejected the TMC’s request for a special train to ferry its supporters to Delhi.

The ‘Dilli Chalo’ call has been given to realise Rs 7,000 crore, which the West Bengal government claims is due to it for the rural works guarantee scheme to over 20 lakh labourers of the state, and for release of Rs 8,200 crore towards the Awas Yojana across the state.

Thousands of MGNREGA job card holders have arrived in Kolkata from various parts of the state to travel to Delhi to demand their dues, Banerjee said.

“We applied for the trains on September 23 to take them to Delhi. But, we were denied the permission… You (the Centre) have cancelled the trains, but you cannot break the people’s movement with such tactics.

“You cannot scare TMC by making ED, CBI send summons to it. You cannot crush the movement by the people of Bengal for their rights,” he said.

The Eastern Railways, however, contended that it received the request from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and unavailability of rakes was the reason behind denial of the special train.

(With PTI inputs)

