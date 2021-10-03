Bhabanipur Election Result LIVE: All eyes are set on Bhabanipur as the counting of votes for the by-poll that took place on September 30 is underway. The election result is crucial as it will decide Mamata Banerjee fate as the Chief Minister. Notably, the TMC Supremo who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year has to win this by-poll and become a member of the Assembly within six months to retain the post.Also Read - Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangirpur in Bengal And Pipili in Odisha Set to go For Bypolls Amid Tight Security Today

Besides, Bhabanipur, two Assembly seats in Murshidabad district —Samserganj and Jangipur also went to polls on September 30. The polls in these constituencies were countermanded during the April-May assembly elections following the death of two candidates—Rezaul Haque and Pradip Nandi. While Congress’ Rezaul Haque, died on April 15, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate from Jangipur, Pradip Nandi, passed away a day later.

For the Bhabanipur constituency, the counting will be held in 21 rounds at the Sakhawat Memorial School of Kolkata. For Samserganj and Jangipur constituency, counting will be held in 26 and 24 rounds respectively.

10:43 AM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal by 2,377 votes after second round of counting of votes for Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls, as per Election Commission data

10:38 AM: As Mamata Banerjee continued to lead in early trends, TMC’s Kunal Ghosh extended his “advanced” greetings to TMC supremo. Mocking the BJP, he said, “Didi is Didi, Shouting Bhabi can’t be any alternative. You can make some illusions by reflecting on drama through media. But those nuisance activities don’t make an impact upon serious citizens. So, advanced congrats to Mamata Banerjee for a huge expected victory.”

— Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) October 3, 2021

10:21 AM: West Bengal CM & TMC chief Mamta Banerjee is leading with 3680 votes against BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal’s 881 votes after first round of counting of votes for Bhabanipur Assembly by-election, as per Election Commission data.

09:36 AM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leading by 2,500 votes.

09: 24 AM: TMC’s Zakir Hussain is leading by 1,717 votes in Jangipur. Counting of votes underway.

09:20 AM: After the postal ballot round, Mamata Banerjee is leading by 775 votes. BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal trailing.

08:55 AM: To ensure smooth counting, 24 companies of central forces have been deployed at the counting centres. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed within a 200-metre radius of the counting centres at all three constituencies.

08:21 AM: Counting of votes underway amid heavy security and Covid-19 measures. A final picture is expected to be clear by noon.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins for by-elections in Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Samserganj Assembly constituencies. CM & TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal are in the fray from Bhabanipur

07:50 AM: To continue as Bengal’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee has to win an assembly seat before November 5. Bhabanipur is considered as Mamata’s home turf as she has been winning the seat since 2011.

07:43 AM: Ahead of counting, BJP’s Priyanka had written to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court requesting him “to take preventive measures from any kind of violence post-Bhabanipur Assembly constituency bypoll results”

07:38 AM: Bhabanipur had registered over 57 per cent polling. A high voting rate at 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent was recorded in Murshidabad’s Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively.

07:15 AM: Bhabanipur witnessed a tough fight between Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata, BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)’s Srijib Biswas. A total of 6,97,164 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies.