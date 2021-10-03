New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has retained her Bengal CM post after emerging victorious from Bhabanipur/Bhowanipore assembly constituency. As per the Election Commission (EC) data, Banerjee has defeated her rival, a BJP candidate by a record margin of nearly 59,000 — 58,832 votes. “I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency”, said Mamata while addressing her party workers in Kolkata.Also Read - Bhabanipur Bypoll Result LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Wins by Record Margin of 58,832 Votes; BJP Candidate 'Gracefully' Concedes Defeat

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Mamata further said, "Since the elections started in Bengal, Central government hatched conspiracies to remove us (from power). I was hurt in my feet so that I don't contest the polls. I am grateful to the public for voting for us & to ECI for conducting polls within 6 months."

Here are the top 10 points in this big story:-