New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has retained her Bengal CM post after emerging victorious from Bhabanipur/Bhowanipore assembly constituency. As per the Election Commission (EC) data, Banerjee has defeated her rival, a BJP candidate by a record margin of nearly 59,000 — 58,832 votes. "I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency", said Mamata while addressing her party workers in Kolkata.
Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Mamata further said, "Since the elections started in Bengal, Central government hatched conspiracies to remove us (from power). I was hurt in my feet so that I don't contest the polls. I am grateful to the public for voting for us & to ECI for conducting polls within 6 months."
Here are the top 10 points in this big story:-
- BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewala has conceded defeat. “I gracefully accept the defeat”, HT quoted the BJP leader as saying.
- Following Mamata’s massive win, TMC supporters hit streets across the state to celebrate despite strict prohibitory orders issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
- The election commission in a notification issued on Sunday said, “No victory celebration/procession during or after the counting shall be allowed in the ongoing election in West Bengal for which counting is taking place on 03.10.2021. All necessary action should be taken to ensure strict compliance of the Commission’s direction wherein all such activities have already been prohibited in view of the pandemic. Further, the state government must ensure that adequate steps are taken so that no post poll violence takes place”.
- “This is the beginning of the end of BJP. India wants her beti and that is again proved in Bhabanipur”, said Trinamool MLA from Kamarhati, Madan Mitram, who led a huge rally at Jadu Babu’s market in Bhabanipur area.
- Similar celebrations were witnessed in several places in the city and the district where people gathered in large numbers and celebrated the impending victory of the Trinamool chief. They played drums, danced on the roads, burned crackers and played ‘Abir’.
- On the other side, state offices of the BJP and the CPI (M) wore a deserted look.
- After Banerjee”s defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a state minister, vacated the Bhabanipur seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there. The TMC had won the seat in the April-May assembly polls by a margin of around 28,000 votes.
- In two other constituencies— Jangipur and Samserganj, the Trinamool Congress candidates have maintained their lead. While TMC leader Jakir Hossain is leading from Jangipur assembly seat, Amirul Islam is ahead in Samserganj.