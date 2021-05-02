Bhowanipore Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency that went to polls in the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. Bhowanipur or Bhabanipur (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is part of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Takes Massive Lead Over Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram | LIVE Updates

In 2016, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had contested from the seat and had registered a thumping victory. She had defeated Deepa Dasmunshi from Indian National Congress with a margin of 25301 votes. This year, Trinamool has fielded party heavyweight Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Banerjee chose Nandigram in this election in place of Bhowanipore.