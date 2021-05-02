Bidhannagar Election Result LIVE: Bidhannagar is a crucial Assembly Constituency in the state under North Twenty Four Parganas district. People of Bidhannagar have voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 17 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Rajarhat New Town Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Who’s Going to Grab Power? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

This time, Sujit Bose (AITC) and Sabyasachi Dutta (BJP) are the key candidates contesting from Bidhannagar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here are the live updates:

7.50 AM: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Bidhannagar Assembly Constituency was recorded as 68 percent and Sujit Bose of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Arunava Ghosh from Indian National Congress with a margin of 6988 votes. Bidhannagar assembly constituency had 2,23,517 electors in 2016, out of which 1,11,411 were male voters and 1,12,102 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.5% votes.