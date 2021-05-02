Bidhannagar Election Result Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. TMC and BJP are the key parties in the state. TMC’s Sujit Bose S/O – Late Ajit Bose has now won in this constituency. Also Read - First Priority to Fight COVID in State, Grateful to Voters: Mamata Banerjee in Bengal

Bidhannagar is a crucial Assembly Constituency in the state under North Twenty Four Parganas district. People of Bidhannagar have voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 17 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Loses Nandigram By 1,622 Votes, Tweets Amit Malviya

This time, Sujit Bose (AITC) and Sabyasachi Dutta (BJP) were the key candidates contesting from Bidhannagar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - West Bengal Election Results 2021: Check Full List of Winners, Leading Candidates From 294 Constituencies

Here are the updates:

17.45 IST: TMC’s Sujit Bose S/O – Late Ajit Bose Wins

14.30 IST: As per the latest numbers on the EC website, Trinamool Congress candidate Sujit Bose is leading by 47%.

11.25 IST: TMC is leading by 54%, BJP in second place according to the Election Commission updates

09:07 IST: TMC candidate Sujit Bose S/O – Late Ajit Bose currently ahead of INDEPENDENT candidate Susoma Loho as counting continues in Bidhannagar.

08:20 IST: Initial trends show that Sujit Bose S/O – Late Ajit Bose of AITC is leading. Susoma Loho of INDEPENDENT is currently in the second place.

08:05 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Bidhannagar.

07.50 IST: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Bidhannagar Assembly Constituency was recorded as 68 percent and Sujit Bose of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Arunava Ghosh from Indian National Congress with a margin of 6988 votes. Bidhannagar assembly constituency had 2,23,517 electors in 2016, out of which 1,11,411 were male voters and 1,12,102 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.5% votes.

Please note that the Election Commission is yet to confirm the result by the time of writing of this report.