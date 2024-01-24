Home

Big Blow to INDIA Bloc? Mamata Banerjee To Go Solo In West Bengal For Lok Sabha Elections

The Bengal Chief Minister also claimed she had not been informed of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra passing through Bengal, contrary to claims by the Congress that they had invited INDIA bloc parties to join the Yatra

Mamata Banerjee's statement on going solo in Lok Sabha elections comes a day after she traded fire with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File Photo (PTI)

Kolkata: In a major setback for the INDIA Bloc just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party will contest the upcoming general elections alone in the state. The reason behind this decision is failed seat-sharing talks with the Congress. “Whatever proposal I gave them, they have refused all,” Banerjee said. “Since then, we have decided to go alone in Bengal.”

Significantly, Mamata Banerjee’s statement on going solo in Lok Sabha elections comes a day after she traded fire with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister and called her an opportunist.

“I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country, but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP.” the TMC supremo said.

The Bengal Chief Minister also claimed she had not been informed of Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra passing through Bengal, contrary to claims by the Congress that they had invited INDIA bloc parties to join the Yatra.

“They did not even bother to inform me that they will be coming to West Bengal as a matter of courtesy even though I am a part of the INDIA bloc. So there is no with relation with me as far as Bengal is concerned” Mamata Banerjee said

“We will decide on what to do at the all-India level. We are a secular party. We will do whatever we can to defeat the BJP. The alliance does not comprise any one party. We have said that they should fight in some states and the regional parties should be left to fight alone in the other states. They should not interfere” she added.

The breakdown in Trinamool and the Congress came after state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdury continued his attack on the Bengal Chief Minister.

In a news conference on Tuesday Adhir Chowdhury claimed that in the 2011 elections, Mamata Banerjee came to power with the mercy of Congress.

“This time, the elections will not be fought at the mercy of Mamata Banerjee. The Congress defeated the BJP and TMC in the two seats that Mamata Banerjee is leaving. The Congress party knows how to contest the elections. Mamta Banerjee is an opportunist; she came to power in 2011, with the mercy of Congress,” the Congress MP said.

