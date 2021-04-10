Kolkata: An SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar was beaten to death by a crowd in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Saturday. The incident took place when Kumar went to raid conduct a raid in connection with bike theft in a village in the Goalpokhar police station area. Also Read - 'Glad They Are Taking My Clubhouse Chat Seriously', Prashant Kishor Reacts to Audio Clip Released by BJP

“He had come for a raid in connection with bike theft. Islampur SP with us. We’ll raid and make arrests”, IG Purnia Range said. Also Read - West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 Voting LIVE: 15.85% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9:30 AM, Polling Underway

Speaking to reporters, Mrityunjay K Singh, president of Bihar Police Association said that the SHO was beaten and throttled to death. He asserted that the officer’s body was left abandoned at the spot. He was later taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.