Kolkata: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday demanded imposition of Article 355 in the state alleging collapse of law and order under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rule. Chowdhury was leading a ‘padayatra’ from Kadamtala in Howrah to Esplanade area in the heart of the city demanding an impartial and fair investigation into the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan in February.Also Read - 40 Crude Bombs In 4 Buckets Recovered In West Bengal’s Margram, Probe Ordered

“One after another incident is taking place in West Bengal. Student leader Anis Khan was pushed down from the third floor of his house and a state-managed probe is taking place shielding the real conspirators. Then this barbaric incident at Rampurhat in Birbhum district where eight people, including women and children, were burnt to death,” the Baharampur MP claimed. Also Read - Crude Bombs Packed In 5 Buckets Found In West Bengal's Birbhum Days After Violence

“Our councillor in Jhalda Municipality Tapan Kandu was killed from point-blank range but there has not been any proper investigation. All these incidents point towards the virtual collapse of law and order in the state and the complicity of ruling TMC,” he added. Also Read - West Bengal Imposes Pocket Lockdown in These Districts Amid COVID Cases | Check Guidelines

Under these circumstances, the grand old party was in favour of promulgation of Article 355 in West Bengal where the ruling party Trinamool Congress and ‘Police Mantri’ (the Minister looking after law and order) Mamata Banerjee have miserably failed to control the situation, Chowdhury, also Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, told reporters.

Here are other top points to know for this big story: