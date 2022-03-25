Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the investigation into the violence in Birbhum district of West Bengal, in which 8 persons were killed allegedly in retaliation to the murder of local All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.Also Read - Criminals Should Not be Forgiven: PM Modi Assures All Help to Mamata Govt to Book Culprits In Birbhum Violence

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on Friday observed that in the interest of justice and considering the circumstances of the instant case, the ongoing probe should be transferred to the CBI. The court said that circumstantial evidence and the impact of the incident indicate state police cannot probe the case. Also Read - Birbhum Violence Case: Ensure Witnesses Are Protected, Install CCTV Cameras At Crime Scene, Says Calcutta HC

“Accordingly, we direct the State Government to forthwith hand over the investigation to the CBI. We also direct State authorities to extend full cooperation to the CBI in carrying out investigation,” the Bench said.

The CBI has been directed to submit a progress report on the next date of hearing i.e. on April 7.

The Court also turned down the request by the State to stay the order to enable it to file an appeal against the same.

Sheikh, a TMC leader and upa pradhan of Boroshal gram panchayat, was killed by some miscreants on March 21 at around 8:30 pm.

This led to a violent backlash in which around 10 to 12 houses were torched and at least 8 persons were burnt alive, Times Now reported.

The State government has responded by constituting a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident. However, petitions were filed before the Court alleging that the SIT has already given many contradictory statements on the issue and that it will only act as a “slave of the ruling party”.