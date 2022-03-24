Kolkata: The autopsy report of eight people who were charred to death in Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district revealed that they were mercilessly beaten up before the carnage. As per preliminary findings of the forensic experts, who conducted the tests on the charred bodies found inside the houses that were allegedly set on fire by unidentified people early on Tuesday, the victims were first badly beaten up and then burnt alive, an official told news agency PTI from Rampurhat hospital.Also Read - Criminals Should Not be Forgiven: PM Modi Assures All Help to Mamata Govt to Book Culprits In Birbhum Violence

Taking suo moto cognizance of the violence, the Calcutta High Court yesterday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras at the crime scene and ensure witnesses are protected. At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, suspected to have been triggered by the killing of a local TMC leader on Monday evening. Several police personnel and civic volunteers were removed on grounds of negligence. CCTVs have been set up around the helipad where the chief minister’s helicopter will land, a senior police officer said. Security has been up in Rampurhat to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s scheduled visit later during the day. Banerjee is scheduled to hold meetings with senior police officers including Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya before visiting Bogtui. Later, she may also visit Rampurhat hospital to meet the injured people, another official said. State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and a five-member central team of the BJP are also scheduled to visit Bogtui. Banerjee has vowed that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators irrespective of the party affiliation even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the killings as “heinous” and said that the culprits should not be forgiven. Family members of Bhadu Sheikh – TMC’s deputy panchayat head who was killed in bomb attack arrive in the Bogtui village will meet CM Banerjee. CM is likely to hand over cheques to them, extending financial aid. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also sought a report from the West Bengal government and asked it to ensure the safety and security of the common people.

(With agency inputs)