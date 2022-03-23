New Delhi: Taking suo moto cognizance of the violence in Birbhum district of West Bengal that claimed 8 lives, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras at the crime scene and ensure witnesses are protected. A bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj was hearing the case, a day after eight people were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district. The incident was suspected of the fallout of ruling TMC panchayat official’s murder.Also Read - Supreme Court Sets Aside Calcutta High Court Order on Complete Ban on Firecrackers In West Bengal

MHA Seeks Report From State Government Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also sought a report from the West Bengal government and asked it to ensure the safety and security of the common people.

The government’s move came after a delegation of West Bengal BJP MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to intervene in the matter, and requested for a report on the state government’s actions against the perpetrators of the crime.

The MHA also directed the state administration to maintain the law and order situation in Bengal and provide security to the common people of the locality. Birbhum Violence Case 8 people were killed and several others were injured in violence that allegedly broke out after the murder of deputy Panchayat Pradhan at Baguti village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Among the 8 dead, six were women and two were children, local leaders claimed.

While 22 people have been arrested, both police and the ruling Trinamool Congress have denied political motives behind the incident.

The state government has formed a special investigation team under ADG, CID, Gyanwant Singh, DIG, Western Range, Sanjay Singh and DIG, CID, Operations, Miraj Khalid to probe the Baguti incident.

“Horrifying violence and arson orgy. Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates the state is in the grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Eight lives lost. Have sought urgent update on the incident from the Chief Secretary. My thoughts are with the families of the bereaved,” Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said in a tweet, adding that human rights are in decline and rule of law has capsized in the state.