Kolkata: Anarul Hussain, the TMC block president of Rampurhat, has been arrested by the West Bengal Police in connection with the brutal killings of 8 people at Bogtui village of Birbhum district. He was arrested from Tarapith in the district within hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directing the police to nab him for not paying attention to local people’s apprehension of possible disturbance in the area, which ultimately snowballed into the carnage, a senior officer said.Also Read - Birbhum Violence Case: Autopsy Report Reveals Victims Were Thrashed Before Being Burnt Alive | 10 Points

Searches were conducted in various parts of the district including Hossain’s residence, after which he was nabbed from Tarapith. Hussain was picked up from near a hotel after police tracked his mobile phone tower location, he said, adding that the local TMC leader will be questioned over the incident. Meanwhile, Rampurhat police station inspector-in-charge Tridib Pramanik was suspended for negligence. Also Read - West Bengal Travel: Bagdogra Airport Shut For 14 Days, Here's How You Can Plan Your Trip

The development comes soon after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued orders to arrest him. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who landed at a helipad near Bogtui village promised permanent government jobs to members of the affected families. Also Read - West Bengal Bypolls: BJP Fields Agnimitra Paul Against Shatrughan Sinha From Asansol Lok Sabha Seat

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets the kin of those killed in #Birbhum violence. Visuals from Bagtui village, Rampurhat pic.twitter.com/iIhSQjLpu8 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

“Police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for the Rampurhat carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight,” she assured. The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses. Furthermore, she added that those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each.