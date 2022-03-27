Kolkata: A day after the Calcutta High Court’s order, a CBI team on Saturday started a probe into the killings in Birbhum district’s Bogtui. Issuing her first statement after the Central Agency took over the probe, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she still thinks that there is a conspiracy behind the Rampurhat incident. “CBI took over the charge, It is a good decision, but if they will only follow BJPs directions, we are ready to protest,” Banerjee said.Also Read - CBI Team To Interact With People Injured In Birbhum Violence

"Many such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura, and Assam. Our party workers were not allowed to reach the incident site, but in Birbhum, we never stopped any political party," she added. Slamming the opposition parties for denouncing Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the incident, Mamata Banerjee said, "A Trinamool worker was killed by another party worker. But only TMC is being criticised everywhere. We have taken several steps to investigate the matter and know the original cause of the Rampurhat incident."

Earlier, CBI deputy inspector general (DIG) Akhilesh Singh, who along with the team reached the nearby Rampurhat town on Friday night, said, "We have started our investigation. But we cannot say anything on the matter right now."