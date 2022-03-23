Kolkata: Day after horrific Birbhum violence where eight people were charred to death in a village, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured that proper action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence. Banerjee said she would be visiting the district on Thursday to take stock of the situation there.Also Read - MHA Seeks Report From Bengal Govt on Birbhum Violence, Governor Dhankhar Calls Incident 'Arson Orgy' | Key Points

"Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colours," she stated.

The CM, during a programme here, also maintained that she had to postpone her visit to the district by a day as "other political parties were already huddling there".

Taking a dig at opposition BJP, she said its leaders have “limped their way to the site of the incident, stopping to savour ‘langcha’ (sweetmeat originating in neighbouring Burdwan district’s Shaktigarh area) in between”.

Banerjee also alleged that such incidents of violence are results of conspiracy hatched to divert attention from issues of concern, such as price hike of petrol and other commodities. BJP president J P Nadda had on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee, which includes four MPs, to visit the site of the tragedy.

Calcutta High Court Orders Bengal Govt to Install CCTVs, Protect Evidence, Witnesses

The Calcutta High Court has ordered authorities to ensure no evidence is destroyed. The district court and the state top cop will have to ensure the safety of every villager and witness, it said, adding, if autopsies are pending, they will have to be videographed.