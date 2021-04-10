New Delhi: Amid the polling for 44 assembly seats in West Bengal, a huge controversy erupted on Saturday after BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya released an audio clip where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s strategist is purportedly heard saying “PM Modi, Mamata equally popular” among Bengal poll-related things. “Is it open? That moment when Mamata Banerjee’s strategist realised that the Club House room was open and his admissions were being heard by the public at large and not just a handful of Lutyens journalists. Deafening silence followed… TMC’s election was just thrown away!”, tweeted Malviya along with the audio clip. Also Read - Bengal Elections 2021: 'On 2nd May, Hold me to My Last Tweet', Says Prashant Kishor

(Note: India.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio tape)

Prashant Kishor, Mamata’s strategist for the ongoing Bengal polls was quick to react to the purported audio clip. “Glad BJP’s taking my clubhouse chats more seriously than the words of its leaders. On selective use of part of the conversation, urge them to release full conversation”, Kishor told ANI.

For the uninitiated, Prashant Kishor is working as a key strategist for the ruling TMC in West Bengal. He has worked for a number of anti-BJP parties in different Assembly polls over the last few years.

Earlier on March 27, a similar controversy had erupted after the BJP released an audio clip where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was purportedly heard cajoling a BJP leader from Nandigram to rejoin the TMC and help her win the seat. A BJP delegation, led by party general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya, met the state’s chief electoral officer and handed over the tape, claiming Banerjee was using her official position to influence the outcome of the bitterly contested assembly poll.

Sharing the clip of the purported conversation on March 27, Malviya had said, “Massive! Mamata Banerjee calls Proloy Pal, BJP’s district Vice President in Nandigram and pleads for help! Proloy tells her that he was humiliated in TMC, and he, along with this family, cannot betray the BJP. Pishi is definitely losing Nandigram and TMC Bengal.”