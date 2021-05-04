Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday landed to Kolkata to meet the party workers and their families who were affected by the post-poll violence. After meeting the families, the BJP chief said, “After the results, TMC goons went to the house of Haran Adhikari (BJP worker), vandalised it, threatened women & children, attacked them, & broke his wife’s teeth. They then dragged Adhikari out of his house & beat him up. He died.” Also Read - 'Utsav ki Taiyari Karo': Kangana Ranaut's Account Suspension Prompts Avalanche of Memes on Twitter | See Best Ones

“Mamata ji, what your party did after winning, speaks about your belief in democracy. TMC workers & leaders are saying that all these incidents on social media are fake. You’ve seen how Haran Adhikari’s wife & son were crying. I request media to tell truth to the nation,” he added. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Twitter Suspends Her Account Over Her Tweet on Bengal Elections

Earlier, he described the reported post-election violence in West Bengal akin to “incidents during India’s partition,” as he arrived in Kolkata on a two-day visit to take stock of the situation in the eastern state. Also Read - BJP to Hold Nationwide Dharna on May 5 Against Widespread Violence Post Bengal Election Results

“The incidents which we saw after the results of the West Bengals polls shock us and make us worried. I had heard of such incidents during India’s partition. We had never seen such intolerance after the results of a poll, in independent India,” Nadda said, according to news agency ANI, soon after his arrival at Kolkata airport.

“We’re committed to fight this ideological battle and the activities of the TMC which are full of intolerance. We’re ready to fight democratically. I will go to South 24 Parganas now and visit the houses of those workers whose lives ended a few hours after the results,” the BJP chief further said.