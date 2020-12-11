Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments following the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda’s convoy yesterday. He asked Mamata to withdraw her comments and issue an apology for the same. The Governor also alleged the violators of law in Bengal have the protection of police and administration Also Read - BJP Convoy Attack: Home Ministry Summons Top 2 Bengal Officers on December 14; Guv Lambasts Mamata Govt

“I have sent my report to the central government whose contents cannot be shared on account of propriety,” he told a press conference at Raj Bhawan. “The Governor will vindicate his oath, come what may,” he asserted, adding it was his duty to protect the Constitution. “Accountability will be enforced,” he said, and asked Banerjee “not to play with fire”. Also Read - 'Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha': Mamata Banerjee Mocks JP Nadda After Attack on His Convoy | Watch

Nadda’s convoy was pelted with stones by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a rally there yesterday. Banerjee had later claimed that the incident was a “drama” to divert attention from lack of attendance in JP Nadda’s rally. Also Read - After JP Nadda, Amit Shah Likely to Visit West Bengal from December 19-20

“Yesterday was an important day, this day was Human Rights Day, the entire world is celebrating human rights. In state of WB, this human rights were violated. I take a very serious note of the statement that emanated from the Hon CM. How can a responsible CM believing in rule of law, believing in constitution, talked the way she did. I tweeted, I urge the CM, madam pls reflect,” Dhankhar said today.

“And withdraw that video. She is a symbol of struggle. She is a senior leader. She is in the second term of CMship. What happened was most unfortunate. I once again make an appeal to her to withdraw her video with an apology. This will raise her stature,” he added.

The attack also comes ahead of the crucial West Bengal assembly elections slated to be held nect year.

Meanwhile, Shah is likely to go to West Bengal on a two-day visit from December 19 to 20 to attend several party programmes. This would be Shah’s second trip to West Bengal. The Home Ministry has also summoned the state’s Chief Secretary and police chief on Monday. Speaking to NDTV, a senior home ministry official informed that both the officers have been summoned on December 14 over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.