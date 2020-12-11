New Delhi: A day after BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked with bricks and stones, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday submitted his report on law and order in the state, as sought by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Terming the yesterday’s incident a ‘slur on democratic fabric’, Dhankar came down heavily on TMC president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to ‘follow constitution’. Also Read - 'Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha': Mamata Banerjee Mocks JP Nadda After Attack on His Convoy | Watch

Notably, stones were reportedly hurled at Nadda’s convoy yesterday when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. Also Read - After JP Nadda, Amit Shah Likely to Visit West Bengal from December 19-20

“The events that happened yesterday are most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric. The Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart for its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for long”, he said. Also Read - Nadda's Convoy Attacked in West Bengal: Mamata Calls It ‘Nautanki’, Centre Seeks Report | Key Points

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has summoned the state’s Chief Secretary and police chief on Monday. Speaking to NDTV, a senior home ministry official informed that both the officers have been summoned on December 14 over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Reports said that BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car was also completely ransacked in the melee. Besides, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. “On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC,” said Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Referring to the incident, Shah yesterday said,” The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence

He added that the state had gone into an era of tyranny under the Trinamool Congress’ rule and democratic values were being threatened in the state.

“Bengal has gone into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner, in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme within West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying for all those who believe in democratic values,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, Shah is likely to go to West Bengal on a two-day visit from December 19 to 20 to attend several party programmes. This would be Shah’s second trip to West Bengal, where assembly election is due next year.