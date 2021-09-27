New Delhi: Former Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh was manhandled in Bhawanipore, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers on Monday when he was campaigning for the upcoming Assembly bypoll. According to Dilip Ghosh, the TMC workers hurled abuses on him when he was meeting people at a vaccination centre. “I and one of BJP workers were attacked. My security tried to stop it & they brought out their guns to scare the attackers. Arjun Singh was also surrounded and he was forced to leave the area amid ‘go back’ slogans. Local police didn’t help,” Dilip Ghosh said.Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police Tightens Security, Intensifies Patrolling At Borders | Key Updates

“Election Commission is aware of everything. We’ve complained to them several times in Delhi & Kolkata. Despite this, no security arrangement was made. There is no point to hold polls if we can’t reach out to voters. People are living in constant fear,” Dilip Ghosh further added. Also Read - Bengal Assembly Bypolls: Prashant Kishor Enrolled As Voter From Bhabanipur; BJP Calls Him 'Bahiragato'

1.1 How safe is the life of the common man in this state when public representative is being attacked in Bhabanipur, the home turf of Madam Chief Minister ? pic.twitter.com/bgU2DLqEiu — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) September 27, 2021

On Monday, the last day of campaigning, the BJP deployed a large group of party leaders in Bhabanipur, including Ghosh, in support of party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is contesting the bypoll against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

We demand Section 144 be imposed in the entire Bhabanipur till the election process is complete. CAPF, area domination personnel should be posted in and out of voting booths. CCTVs should be linked to EC: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta It was seen that 8 attackers were connected with TMC leader Madan Mitra. Central forces managed to rescue our leaders. These kinds of incidents demoralise people: BJP leader Shishir Bajoria on ruckus during party’s campaign in Bhabanipur today BJP delegation meets Chief Election Officer in Kolkata over ruckus during party’s campaign in Bhabanipur today. “MP Arjun Singh & national vice president Dilip Ghosh were assaulted, in order to spread an atmosphere of terror in Bhabanipur,”says BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta A delegation of BJP to meet Chief Election Officer today in Kolkata over Bhabanipore ruckus issue CM Mamata Banerjee is instigating attacks on people so that she can maintain her post. She doesn’t care about the lives of civilians. She only loves her seat: Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll While I was campaigning in Bhabanipur today, TMC workers hurled abuses at me. I was meeting some people at a vaccination centre when some people suddenly surrounded me & started jostling. One of our workers was badly beaten: BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal | Several BJP workers injured in an alleged clash at a bypoll campaign in Kolkata. “TMC govt including CM Mamata Banerjee are intolerant, not allowing us to campaign. TMC hooligans tortured our workers,beat them. Decide before you vote on Sep 30..,” Agnimitra Paul,BJP pic.twitter.com/HkfrpSZfBE — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021