BJP Govt Indulging In ‘Fiscal Federal Terrorism’ While TMC Government Followed All Protocols: Derek O’Brien

Derek O'Brien alleged that the Centre was targeting the state as it was ruled by a party opposed to the BJP.

"It is nothing but another attempt by the BJP to target West Bengal as they are failing to take on TMC politically," said O'Brien. (ANI images)

BJP Vs TMC West Bengal: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal on Sunday attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre alleging that it was indulging in “fiscal federal terrorism”. Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, TMC MP Derek O’Brien rejected the claims that the West Bengal government did not provide utilisation certificates for central funds and alleged that the Centre was targeting the state as it was ruled by a party opposed to the BJP.

“This is fiscal federal terrorism. It is nothing but another attempt by the BJP to target West Bengal as they are failing to take on TMC politically. The statements in the CAG report are being twisted deliberately by the opposition to engage in malicious propaganda. The Trinamool Congress will not take responsibility for the Left’s lack of accountability during their regime as we have followed all protocols while in power,” said O’Brien.

He said MGNREGA guidelines clearly state that workers should be paid within 15 days of completion of work, but as the “BJP cannot politically defeat Mamata Banerjee, it is now attacking the poor people of West Bengal out of sheer anger”.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, another senior TMC leader claimed that in BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, utilisation certificates for thousands of crores of rupees have not been submitted but only in West Bengal, opposition parties are spreading misinformation on the issue.

“They think that if they block people’s money, people will switch sides. But this will not happen because Mamata Banerjee keeps her promises. That is why 21 lakh MGNREGA workers will receive their rightful due by February 21,” said Ghosh Dastidar adding that since May 2022, the TMC has been making futile requests to the Centre over the release of wages.

Kunal Ghosh, another senior TMC leader claimed that there has been no lack or deficit in the submission of utilisation certificates after the TMC came to power in the state in 2011.

“We cannot take responsibility for the period 2002-03 to 2010-11 when the Left Front government was in power,” he said.

Amid a war of words with the BJP over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on usage of government funds, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said it was “full of lies” and also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

The BJP has seized upon the findings of the CAG report, alleging a staggering “mother of all scams” totalling approximately Rs 2 lakh crore in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee has announced that her government would transfer funds directly to the bank accounts of 21 lakh MGNREGA workers in the state by February 21.

Sujan Chakraborty of the CPI(M) said the government must respond to the CAG’s concerns, stating it has not released a white paper on this.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly alleged that TMC-run panchayats have prepared false bills with regard to MGNREGA expenditure.

“The TMC is flogging the MGNREGA issue to use the ill-gotten money for elections,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

