Home

West Bengal

BJP Leader Found Hanging From Tree In Bengal’s Bankura; Family Says Killed Over Love Affair, Party Demands CBI Probe

BJP Leader Found Hanging From Tree In Bengal’s Bankura; Family Says Killed Over Love Affair, Party Demands CBI Probe

Subhadeep Mishra's family claimed that he was having an affair with a married woman in the neighbourhood and her family had threatened to kill him if he did not desist.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

West Bengal News: A local BJP leader was found hanging from a tree in a village of Bankura district of West Bengal on Wednesday with his family claiming that he was killed over a love affair while the BJP blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for his “political murder” and demanded a CBI probe into his death.

Trending Now

According to reports, 26-year-old Subhadeep Mishra alias Deepu Mishra– a grassroots leader who had contested the panchayat polls on a BJP ticket earlier this year– was found hanging from a tree in Nidhirampur village of Bankura on Wednesday morning.

You may like to read

As per the victim’s family, Subhadeep had been missing for the last seven days. The family said that Subhadeep had eloped with a woman from a nearby village and claimed that her family was behind their son’s murder.

Quoting sources, India Today reported that Subhadeep had left home seven days ago and started living somewhere else but returned home on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, Subhadeep was found hanging by the neck from a tree with his hands tied around his waist with a piece of cloth.

One More BJP Worker murdered By TMC and hung his body from a tree with his hands tied.😣 Subhadeep Mishra of Bankura District was a @BJP4Bengal Candidate who contested the 2023 Panchayat Elections from the Nidhirampur 257 No. Booth; at Lotiyaboni Anchal of Gangajalghati Block in… pic.twitter.com/pOGQcUrzIb — Amit Thakur 🇮🇳 (@Amit_Thakur_BJP) November 8, 2023

Reports quoting local residents stated that the young politician was in a relationship with a woman and her family allegedly killed him over the affair. However, the locals staged a protest and vandalized a police vehicle when the cops attempted to detain the Subhadeep’s purported lover for questioning.

Mishra’s family claimed that he was having an affair with a married woman in the neighbourhood and her family had threatened to kill him if he did not desist, Indian Express (IE) reported.

Terming it a “pre-planned murder”, Suman Dubey, a family member of Subhadeep, said the deceased had eloped with the woman last Tuesday and her family had threatened to kill him whenever he returned to Nidhirampur, the IE report said.

“Today, his body was found. We believe the woman’s family killed Deepu. The woman had willingly eloped with him. He had not forced her to go with him. This is completely a pre-planned murder,” he said.

‘Political murder’

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused “TMC goons” for Subhadeep’s “political murder” and demanded a CBI investigation into his death.

“TMC goons have murdered Subhadeep Mishra and hung his body from a tree with his hands tied. He has been murdered as the TMC thieves and goons couldn’t digest his growing popularity and stance against corruption,” BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X.

Demanding a CBI probe into the incident, Adhikari called the state police as “nothing but TMC Cadres in uniform”.

“I demand a CBI investigation as police would do their best to tamper the evidence and protect the culprits who belong to the ruling TMC party, in order to please their political masters,” the BJP leader said.

Police said they have registered an FIR based on a complaint by the family of the deceased and the sent the body for post-mortem. “Further investigation is underway,” said an official.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.