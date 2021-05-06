Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for post-poll violence in the state. Accusing the saffron camp of not accepting the people’s mandate, Mamata Banerjee said, “BJP leaders are roaming around, they are provoking. It’s not even 24 hours of the new government, they are sending letters, teams and leaders are coming. They are actually not ready to accept the mandate. I request them to accept people’s mandate.” Also Read - Mandatory Face Mask, 50% Attendance in State Govt Offices: West Bengal Govt Issues New COVID Guidelines

“Those who died in the post-poll violence will be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each without any discrimination. Under law and order by EC, 16 were killed half of whom are from TMC and half from BJP, one was from Sanjukta Morcha,” she added. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath As West Bengal CM, Says Tackling COVID Crisis Her First Priority

The Centre, on the other hand, on Thursday sent a four-member team of officers to the state to assess the ground situation after receiving no response from the Mamata government to its May 3 letter seeking immediate measures to check post-poll violence in the state and asking for a detailed report on the incidents Also Read - BJP Chief JP Nadda Lands In Bengal, Meets Families Of Party Workers Affected In Post-Election Violence

The team, led by an additional secretary in MHA, was deputed a day after the ministry sent a reminder to the West Bengal chief secretary asking it to furnish the report on the targeted post-poll attacks “at once”, failing which “the matter will be viewed seriously”.

According to a Times of India report quoting Sources said the MHA team, which comprises a senior CRPF officer, left for Kolkata on Thursday morning.