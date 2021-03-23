Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of 13 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021. The names of candidates who will be contesting West Bengal Assembly polls include Subha Pradhan from Kalimpong constituency and Neeraj Tamang Zimba from Darjeeling. Also Read - West Bengal Polls: TMC MPs Meet EC, Say Free & Fair Elections Becoming 'Distant Reality'

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Here's the full list of BJP candidate names released by the party today: