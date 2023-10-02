Home

BJP Stage Protest In West Bengal Assembly Over TMC’s ‘Misgovernance’

The BJP MLAs organised a sit-in and chanted slogans against the state government.

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party MP Locket Chatterjee addresses a press conference on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

BJP Stage Protest: Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly on Monday led the BJP legislative party to stage a protest on the staircase of the West Bengal legislative assembly. The protest was staged to counter the ruling Trinamool Congress’s (TMC’s) planned protest programmes in New Delhi against the alleged withholding of state dues by the Centre. The BJP MLAs organised a sit-in and chanted slogans against the state government, addressing various issues of misgovernance and corruption.

Protest Against Corruption, ‘Reign Of Terror’

“The TMC government has not only failed in its administrative duties but also involved in corruption. From school recruitment to utilisation of MGNREGA funds, TMC leaders are embroiled in corruption. On Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, we have decided to protest against this corruption and reign of terror by the TMC,” said Adhikari.

TMC Hits Back At BJP

Hitting back at the BJP’s protest, Trinamool said the BJP is attempting to divert attention from the party’s (TMC’s) much-awaited protest programme in the national capital. “The BJP tried to obstruct us by denying train services, issuing ED summons to Abhishek Banerjee and cancelling flights. When everything failed, they resorted to such diversionary tactics based on unfounded allegations,” said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

TMC’s Protest In Delhi Over MGNREGA Funds

TMC MPs and state ministers will peacefully assemble at Rajghat on October 2, followed by a peaceful rally of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) job card holders in the national capital on October 3. Both programmes will be live-streamed.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, along with other top leaders, arrived in Delhi ahead of the planned protest against the alleged denial of MGNREGA and housing scheme funds to the Bengal government.

TMC alleged that the denial of trains and flight cancellations to Delhi were attempts by the ruling BJP to disrupt their demonstration.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to attend the programme, chose to skip it as she was advised 10 days of rest by doctors after suffering a knee injury during a recently concluded two-country visit.

Row Over MGNREGA Funds

Abhishek Banerjee said that though the state government had sent verified lists of beneficiaries in December 2022, the Centre is yet to make payments. “If anyone is found guilty of corruption in a 100-day work or housing scheme, let action be taken against them, but why is money to the beneficiaries stopped?” he asked. The BJP has been asserting that the payments were stopped due to “irregularities”.

(With PTI inputs)

