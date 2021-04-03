Kolkata: Ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Election 2021 on April 6, a war of words erupted between Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an alleged video in which CM Mamata Banerjee can be seen shaking her injured leg. BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy has shared the video on Twitter and asked, “So Mamata Banerjee ji claims that her leg is broken but this video says a different story… Whom to believe?” Also Read - PM Modi Welcomes Mamata To Varanasi With 'Outsider' Taunt, Asks How She Will React To 'Har Har Mahadev' Chants

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP spokesperson Pronoy Roy shared the 30-second clip on Facebook and said Banerjee should "stop putting up a drama over her injuries" to garner public support in the midst of the assembly elections.

On the other hand, the members of the TMC have expressed outrage and dismissed the allegations. "The BJP should learn how to respect women", the Trinamool party said. Notably, the TMC supremo had suffered an injury to her leg while campaigning in Nandigram. Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by some 4-5 people, a claim ruled out by the Election Commission of India.

State minister Shashi Panja said the saffron camp, by raising suspicion over Banerjee’s injuries has not just insulted her but all the women of Bengal. “We condemn the manner the BJP is insulting our beloved CM. They are not just insulting our CM, but also the other women of the state. We urge them to show proper respect to the women of this state,” he said.

Watch the video here:

So @MamataOfficial ji claims that her leg is broken but this video says a different story… Whom to believe?@KailashOnline @blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/3kEyQcjDhQ — S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) April 2, 2021

Note: India.com cannot verify the authenticity of this viral video.