West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: With Bengal Assembly elections inching closer, the political fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting bitter with every passing day. On Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against the saffron party and said that BJP wants to torch the state with riots. Banerjee also said that the BJP is trying to break universities and educational institutes like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"They (BJP) want to torch Bengal through riots. BJP is trying to break universities and educational institutions like JNU. Bengal is being maligned. Gandhiji had come to Beliaghata to bring peace during the riots then," Mamata Banerjee said.

While addressing a meeting in the Birbhum district, Mamata Banerjee further added that the BJP is trying to target educationalists like Amartya Sen and Abhijit Banerjee for airing views against the Union government.

“Be it Abhijit Banerjee or Amartya Sen, they’ve a different place in society. Our educationists are being targeted. Now they’re feeling isolated. In all these years, they (BJP) didn’t say anything on Netaji. Now they are talking about him,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Banerjee last week had written a letter to Sen expressing her anguish after Visva Bharati, a central university, had said that Sen’s family was in “illegal” possession of land on the campus. “Amartya Sen is being attacked for his views against the Union government. This is completely unacceptable. Just like, I am being attacked for my political views,” she said while talking to reporters here.

Sen has written to Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength. The noted economist has accused the Visva Bharati vice-chancellor of acting at the behest of the Centre “with its growing control over Bengal”.