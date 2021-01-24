West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday posted a video where the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be seen reciting Islamic prayer. This comes after the Trinamool Congress supremo refused to deliver her speech at the main ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebration after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans greeted her. The saffron camp after posting the video questioned her “appeasement politics” while reciting Islamic prayer at a state government event. Also Read - Centre Committed to Fulfil Clauses of Bodo Accord; Only BJP Can Make Assam Free From Bullets, Agitation And Floods: Amit Shah

"If CM Mamata Banerjee can recite an Islamic prayer at a West Bengal government event, why does she have a problem being greeted with Jai Shree Ram? Appeasement? She disgraced Bengal and insulted Netaji's legacy by her conduct at the event to commemorate Netaji's anniversary," the Bengal BJP tweeted.

If CM Mamata Banerjee can recite an Islamic prayer at a West Bengal government event, why does she have a problem being greeted with Jai Shree Ram? Appeasement? She disgraced Bengal and insulted Netaji's legacy by her conduct at the event to commemorate Netaji's anniversary. pic.twitter.com/OpQ7MR60m2 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) January 24, 2021

International joint general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain told PTI, “What Mamata Banerjee did yesterday reflects her anti-Hindu mindset and her efforts towards appeasement politics. Lord Ram is soul of the country. Why does she get angry with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans? We fail to understand.”

When a section of the crowd continued with their chanting, the chief minister had said, before returning to her seat, “I thank the Prime Minister and the Union culture ministry for holding this programme in Kolkata. This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn’t behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won’t speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind.”