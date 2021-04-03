Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron camp wants to divide Bengal and end its culture. “BJP wants to divide Bengal. Do you know about ‘Bang* bhang’ movement? The same is happening these days. These people want to end Bengal, its language, and its culture,” the TMC chief said while addressing a rally. Also Read - Election Commission Reduces Campaign Ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma From 48 hours To 24 Hours

Mamata Banerjee who was addressing the rally at North 24 Parganas district, just 58 km from Tarkeshwar, where PM Modi was giving an election speech, attacked the saffron camp using the Trinamool’s main weapon – that of calling the BJP a party of “outsiders” in Bengal. Also Read - Video: PM Modi Halts Speech, Asks His Medical Team to Check BJP Worker Who Fainted During Rally in Assam's Tamulpur

On Friday, Senior leaders of the BJP complained to the Election Commission (EC) against Banerjee for what they termed poll violations. They also complained against Udayanidhi Stalin — son of DMK leader M.K. Stalin — for “indecent remarks” against late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj. Also Read - In This Howrah Sweet Shop, Mamata Banerjee And PM Modi Come Under One Roof | Photos

The delegation of party leaders included Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP’s general secretary Bhupender Yadav and the party’s national spokesperson Anil Baluni.

“For the first time in the country’s history, a Chief Minister sat on dharna in a polling booth when polling was on. Before she [Mamata Banejee] sat on dharna, 74% of the votes were polled in Nandigram and the polling was by and large peaceful,” Javadekar said after meeting EC officials.