Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed a high voltage pollical rally at West Bengal's Thakurnagar where he said the Centre will enforce the new citizenship law once the vaccination drive across the country is over and the Covid-19 pandemic ends. The Home Minister also added that even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not be able to stop the drive.

Addressing a public rally, Amit Shah said he had promised that he would come to give a tough answer to those spreading disinformation about CAA. "As soon as vaccination drive will conclude and we become Corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. This is a law formed by the Parliament and she won't be able to stop it, more so because she will be voted out of power in the upcoming elections," Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister said the CAA does not have any provision that takes away the citizenship of any Muslim. "We just want to give citizenship to people who are living in India for the last 70 years. Don't fall prey to rumour-mongers," he said.

Shah said people of Matua community have gathered here in large numbers, it shows that the next government in West Bengal will be of Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Due to certain circumstances my programme was cancelled, Mamata di became very happy. There is enough time till April, I’ll come here again and again and will keep coming till you lose the election,” he said.