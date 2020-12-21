West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: With West Bengal Assembly Polls inching closer, the political battleground in the state is becoming more high-pitched with every passing day. On Monday, election strategist Prashant Kishor made a big claim and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will struggle to cross the double digits in West Bengal. Kishor took to Twitter and wrote, “For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal . PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!.” Also Read - After Dushyant Chautala, Manohar Lal Khattar Says He Will Quit Politics If MSP Abolished

Kishor’s tweet comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah wrapped his two-day visit in West Bengal where he participated in a series of events. Many senior Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari also joined the saffron camp during Home Minister’s visit.

Seeking a 5-year mandate for the BJP, Shah promised to turn the state into Sonar Bangla. He also claimed that his party would form the next government with 200 seats – there are 294 seats in the state assembly.

Home Minister Amit Shah also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Nadda’s convoy, and asserted the Centre had the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him security for central deputation.

He alleged Banerjee had failed to control the law and order situation in the state, which was rapidly falling on all development indices. Shah, while addressing a press conference here, said Banerjee and the ruling TMC were raking up the “outsider- insider” issue to divert public attention from the failures of the state government. “The Centre is well within its rights to send a letter (summoning IPS officers for central deputation) to state government…if they have any doubt they can go through the rule book,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that the Centre is interfering with her government by transferring three IPS officers, and expressed gratitude to her counterparts of Punjab, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for voicing solidarity with the state on the issue.

She also thanked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin who has described the “unilateral transfer” of three West Bengal IPS officers by the BJP-led central government as “autocratic and anti-federal”.

Captain Amarinder Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot, chief ministers of Punjab, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan respectively, recently alleged that the Centre’s order transferring the officers is interference in the functioning of West Bengal’s administration.