West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while referring to the US Capitol Hill mayhem last week, claimed that the BJP cadres will behave like Donald Trump supporters the day they lose elections. Also Read - Poll Sop Ahead of Bengal Elections? Mamata Banerjee Announces Free Covid-19 Vaccine For Citizens

“The day the BJP loses elections, it’s cadre and supporters will behave like that,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Nadia district. Also Read - AIMIM's West Bengal Acting Chief Joins TMC Days After Owaisi Visited Poll-bound State

Calling the saffron camp as ‘Junk Party’, the Trinamool Congress chief said that the BJP is “filling up its rank and file with corrupt and rotten leaders from other parties”. In last few months, many senior TMC leaders and party workers have switched sides and have joined the BJP. Also Read - TMC Means 'Cut Money' And 'Chaal Chor': JP Nadda Attacks Mamata Banerjee's Party in West Bengal

“You must have seen some (TMC) leaders switch over to the BJP. They have done it to protect the public money they had looted. The BJP runs the party like a washing machine, where corrupt leaders turn into saints the moment they join them,” she said.

She also expressed concern over the ongoing impasse between the farmers and the BJP government at the Centre and said the country will soon face a food crisis if the party remains adamant on new farm laws.

“The country is staring at a food crisis. If the BJP continues to remain adamant on the farm laws, there will be a food shortage in our country. The farmers are assets of our country and we should not do anything that goes against their interest,” she said.

The TMC supremo also demanded the immediate repeal of the three contentious farm laws against which the farmer unions are agitating at Delhi border points.