Kolkata: In a massive claim, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday said that 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP out of which 21 are directly in contact with him. “Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us),” Chakraborty said in Kolkata.Also Read - Free Swine Flu Testing to Begin Soon in Maharashtra's Thane