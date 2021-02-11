Kolkata: BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ is aimed at ending corruption by ‘Bua-Bhatija’, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, in West Bengal’s Coochbehar today. Also Read - West Bengal WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 8643 Vacancies For Staff Nurse, Medical Officer And GDMO Posts ANNOUNCED | Check Application Details Here

"All schemes of Narendra Modi that you and your nephew have stopped now, you will not be able to stop after May as you won't remain the CM," Shah said in a warning tone.

Modi government works for “jan kalyan” (public welfare), while Mamata didi works for “bhatija kalyan” (nephew’s welfare), Amit Shah taunted.

West Bengal assembly polls are a fight between Narendra Modi’s “development model” and Mamata Banerjee”s “destruction model”, Shah said.

I am promising that till the time election ends Mamata didi will also say,'Jai Shri Ram': Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Coochbehar. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/kgnPkfomCm — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

“Such an environment has been created in Bengal that raising Jai Shri Ram slogans has become crime. Mamata Didi, if slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised here, will it be raised in Pakistan,” Shah lamented.

“I am promising that till the time election ends Mamata didi will also say, ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” he added.