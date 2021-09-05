Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been summoned by Criminal Investigation Department (CID)in connection with the death of his bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty. Adhikari has been asked to be present at the CID headquarters in Bhawani Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday at 11 AM. In 2018, Chakraborty, a state Armed Police personnel and part of the Adhikari’s security team had allegedly shot himself dead in a police barrack in Purba Medinipur’s Contai. As who was then a Trinamool Congress MP.Also Read - Mamata Banerjee's 'Idol' To Share Space with Devi Durga in Kolkata Pandal

Earlier in July this year, after Adhikari joined BJP, Suparna Chakraborty, wife of Subhabrata Chakraborty lodged a complaint with Contai police station demanding a probe into her husband’s death. Following that, a fresh probe was launched by the West Bengal Police after registering the case under sections 302 and 120B of the IPC against unknown persons. Also Read - Banks in West Bengal to Operate Full Time From Tomorrow | Check Revised Timing And Other Details

The CID had taken over the responsibility for the investigation soon after. As a part of the investigation, a four-member CID team had raided Suvendhu Adhikari’s residence in Purba Medinipur in July this year. The CID officials had reportedly arrived at the Nandigram MLA’s house after interrogating and gathering information from the former co-workers of Shubhabrata Chakraborty. Also Read - Introduce Population Control Law Soon in Country, Akhara Parishad Urges Centre

Previously, the CID team recorded the version of Suparna Chakraborty who told the investigators that she was scared to report a complaint. Suparna told the investigators that her husband has not committed suicide but it was a clear case of murder. “The investigation is in a crucial stage and we need to record the statement of Suvendu Adhikari who is an important person in this case. So we have summoned him on Monday to record his statement,” a senior CID officer said, adding that they are interrogated with the colleagues and neighbours of Suvendu Adhikari.

(With IANS Inputs)