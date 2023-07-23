Home

BJYM Worker Stabbed To Death In Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur, Incident Caught On CCTV: Watch

New Delhi: A man was stabbed to death by a group of people in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Aseem Saha, was reportedly a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)—the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the shocking footage has surfaced online showing a group of at least four men storming the man’s cloth shop, overpowering him, and then stabbing him multiple times with a knife. Another trader in the narrow street tries to intervene and stop the assault but is also attacked by the assailants.

As per initial reports, the attackers had been trying to extort money from the victim—a cloth trader by profession—from the past few days. On Saturday, they stormed his shop with the same intention, the businessman seemingly refused, leading to an altercation during which the men stabbed him and fled the scene.

BJYM karyakarta from Uttar Dinajpur's Islampur, Shri Ashim Saha has been brutally stabbed to death at his shop. BJYM will fight tooth and nail seeking justice for Ashim's family, till all the antisocial elements and their political masters are convicted for their ghastly crime. pic.twitter.com/AIynnDwnhG — Dr.Indranil Khan ডাঃ ইন্দ্রনীল খাঁন (@IndranilKhan) July 22, 2023

The victim and another trader who tried to intercept the attackers were rushed to a hospital in Siliguri where Saha was declared brought dead, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed that Saha was a worker of the saffron party’s youth wing and was allegedly killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The BJP has also called for a 12-hour bandh in Islampur to protest Saha’s killing.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJYM state chief Indranil Khan said that one of the party workers from Islmapur in Uttar Dinajpur was stabbed to death at his shop.

According to the police, the deceased was the victim of a personal enmity between him and the attackers.

“Police received information around 9 am that a person was stabbed at the Islampur Bazaar. A police team immediately reached the spot and scanned the CCTV footage which showed an unidentified young man stabbing another man,” a senior officer said.

He said the deceased, Aseem Saha, was a businessman, a resident of Cooch Behar district, who had come to visit a saree shop belonging to his uncle, Ratan, when he was attacked.

The officer said that Saha was rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Siliguri, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No political angle involved: Police

Police said a suspect was identified with the help of CCTV footage and eyewitnesses present at the spot, and arrested within few hours of the crime.

“A suspect was arrested a few hours after the crime was committed an investigation launched,” they said, adding that the police, however, has yet to receive any complaints from the victim’s kin.

The police have maintained that Saha was the victim of a personal dispute and there is no political angle involved in his murder.

“This seems to be a personal dispute and not a political matter. An argument took place between the attackers and the victim and Saha was attacked with a knife,” the police said.

Islampur on edge

Meanwhile, security was stepped up Uttar Dinajpur’s Islampur area following a 12-hour bandh called by the BJYM to protest Saha’s murder.

“The BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh and if any attempt is made to disturb law and order, we will take legal action,” the police said, according to ANI.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Security heightened in Uttar Dinajpur's Islampur area as a 12 hours general strike has been called by BJYM in Islampur. BJYM State president Indranil Khan claims that a party worker from Uttar Dinajpur's Islampur was stabbed to death at his shop. pic.twitter.com/EXlu1wBNwU — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

“Yesterday, a cloth dealer was stabbed to death for protesting against some goons associated with TMC who were demanding money from him. He died before reaching the hospital. We have called for a general strike in the Islampur area. We have requested locals in Islampur to support the strike,” Surajit Sen, BJP district vice-president, Uttar Dinajpur, told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

