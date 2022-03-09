Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has officially assigned colors to the city’s Metro corridors and their extensions, which are in different phases of implementation. These color-assigned metro lines will help passengers to identify the direction of travel and will assist them in switching stations accordingly.Also Read - Traveling by Kolkata Metro? Read New Guidelines That Come Into Effect From Today | Full List

India's oldest Metro which began operations across 3.4km between Esplanade and Bhownipore way back on October 24, 1984, and now runs 31km from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar, was marked with black until now. The decision on the new color codes was taken by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) and the order on "corridor colors for Metro network in Kolkata" was announced by the chief operations manager of Metro Railway on Saturday.

Here’s a list of the colours palette that will be used to identify Metro corridors, as per KMRC guidelines:

Line 1: North-South Metro corridor is now Blue Line

Line 2: East-West Metro corridor is now Green Line

Line 3: Joka-Esplanade Metro corridor is now Purple Line

Line 4: Noapara extension to Airport via Barasat Metro corridor is now Yellow Line

Line 5: Baranagar-Barrackpore Metro corridor is now Pink Line

Line 6: New Garia-Airport Metro corridor is now Orange Line

As per a TOI report, an RVNL engineer said, "With colours, Metro access becomes language-agnostic and commuters would know which Metro to take, like those taking London's underground or Paris's myriad Metro lines. For now, station names of each corridor will be cast against the characteristic colour background. More architectural aspects will be included to portray colours representing a Metro Line."