Kolkata: Three persons including a child were injured after bombs were hurled near BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence in West Bengal’s Bhatpara on Wednesday night, police said. He alleged that more than a dozen of bombs were hurled by ‘Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons’. The incident comes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021. Also Read - Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: BJP Releases List of 4 Candidates, Fields Actor Paapia Adhikari From Uluberia South

Speaking to reporters in Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas, BJP MP Arjun Singh said bombs were hurled at around 15 places near his office-cum-residence ‘Mazdoor Bhawan’ and CCTV cameras installed by police were broken by three people and their associates. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021: TMC Promises Rs 10,000 For Farmers, 5 Lakh Job Offers In Manifesto

Also Read - 'Not A Permanent Resident': TMC Demands Removal of Suvendu Adhikari’s Name From Nandigram Electoral Rolls

Party national vice president Mukul Roy said on Thursday morning that the Bharatiya Janata Party will approach Election Commission regarding the incident. “We will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident,” Singh told news agency ANI when asked to comment on the bombing incident.

When asked if he would be contesting Assembly polls, Roy said: “This has not been finalised yet. The candidates’ list will be released by Friday.”

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the situation in West Bengal is ‘very bad’.

“TMC is synonymous with violence politics. Despite the Model Code of Conduct, goons are hurling bombs and firing in front of police. This is a very bad situation. The Election Commission should take this as a warning. We are doubtful if polling will be held peacefully,” he said.

Commenting on the bombing incident, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said: “This is not good. The culture of West Bengal is against this.”

When asked if Mukul Roy would be contesting the Assembly polls, he said: “There was a discussion on it during the meeting. But the parliamentary board will take the final decision.”

A meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda with the core group of party’s West Bengal unit took place at the party headquarters in which Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Rajib Banerjee were present.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With ANI inputs)