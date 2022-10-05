Jalpaiguri: At least 7 died, 10 injured and several others feared missing as flash flood hit Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar area during idol immersion on Wednesday night. Giving details, local authorities said 7 deaths have been confirmed and 10 injured have been admitted to hospital. Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta said many people were trapped in the river and many washed away and bodies of 7 people were recovered.Also Read - Video Captures Tragic Flash Flood In Jalpaiguri During Durga Idol Immersion

However, the search operations started in the downstream of the river. The incident happened due to flash floods in Bhutan side and suddenly water level started rising in Mal river. The incident happened at around 9 PM in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar.

Check Jalpaiguri Flash Flood Video Here

Flash flood at the Malbazar river during Durga Viserjan. More than 100 people missing. No one knows how many dead! Many trying to save their loved ones! A black day for my home town. We need all your prayers. Pray for us.. pic.twitter.com/RCWwpt5bVW — Vikram Agarwal (@Vikram_Tub) October 5, 2022



Taking to social media, several users shared the video of the flash flood and said flash flood at the Malbazar river during Durga Viserjan. “More than 100 people missing. No one knows how many dead! Many trying to save their loved ones! A black day for my home town. We need all your prayers,” one user said.

#WestBengal: Flash flood chaos emerges at MalBazar in Jalpaiguri Durga idol immersion was taking place Several feared missing #MalRiver #flood pic.twitter.com/sU7AiHmKr6 — Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) October 5, 2022

As per the preliminary information, at least seven people who were gathered for idol immersion were killed and several others went missing due to a flash flood in the river.

The incident happened when a crowd gathered at the bank of Mal river for Bijoya Dashami celebrations and subsequent idol immersion. Local authorities said seven bodies have been recovered so far and the search is still on for those reported missing in the flash flood.

Taking to Twitter, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts and provide assistance to those in distress.”