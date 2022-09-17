Kolkata: A bomb exploded on Saturday on the terrace of a school in West Bengal’s Titagarh district during school hours. Giving details, Aashish Mourya, DC, Central Zone Barrackpore, said that no one is injured in the incident and a probe has been ordered.Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Says Not Against Democratic Protests, Accuses BJP Of Bringing People From Outside

“A bomb blast happened. No one injured. Probe underway. CCTV footage to be checked, locals to be questioned. Will call forensic teams if required,” Aashish Mourya said. Also Read - Nobanno Chalo Rally: Cops Mercilessly Thrash BJP Worker During Protest | Watch

N 24 Parganas, WB | Bomb explodes on roof of a school in Titagarh during school hours A bomb blast happened. No one injured. Probe underway. CCTV footage to be checked, locals to be questioned. Will call forensic teams if required: Aashish Mourya, DC Central Zone Barrackpore pic.twitter.com/wApENnhR5L — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

As per reports, the bomb explosion took place at around 12:15 PM on Saturday at the school which is located near Barrackpore industrial area.

Soon after the incident, the police have reached the spot and started investigating whether someone threw the bomb from outside or it was stored on the roof. However, the police personnel have recovered the bomb splinters.

After learning about the incident, TMC MP Arjun Singh visited the spot and termed it an ‘unfortunate’ incident.

Notably, the bomb explosion happened on a day when BJP National President JP Nadda is set to visit the state.

Due to continuous violence being reported in the state, JP Nadda has constituted a five-member committee to probe the incidents. The committee will visit the site where the violence erupted to gather information and submit a report on the incident.