Chandigarh: Dreaded gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his aide Jassi Kharar were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with police at a residential complex in Kolkata’s New Town area. As per preliminary reports, a joint operation was carried out by the Punjab Police and Kolkata STF to flush out the two dreaded criminals. Also Read - Mukhtar Ansari's Wife Writes To President Kovind, Seeks Security For Him During Transfer from Punjab to UP

As per updates, Jaipal Bhullar was on the list of Punjab Police’s most wanted criminals and more than 50 criminal cases are registered against him in police stations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi. This is a developing story and more details will be added soon. Also Read - Mirzapur Live: Robber Shot Dead in Police Encounter at Marriage Hall in Punjab's Tarn Taran, 4 Nabbed

Media reports suggest that the fierce encounter took place at the Sapoorji Palanji complex in Kolkata’s New Town area. A number of police personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, were deployed during the encounter. Bidhannagar Commissioner of Police, Additional Director General (STF) and other senior officials were also seen at the encounter site.

During the encounter, two criminals opened fire at the STF and Punjab Police. However, both Jaipal Bhullar and his aide Jassi Kharar were killed in retaliatory firing. On the other hand, one police officer suffered injuries in the encounter.