Kolkata: Owing to the growing cases of the Coronavirus in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, the Election Commission on Thursday banned the poll rallies for the remaining phases of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Earlier, the Kolkata High Court had warned on the alarming situation saying, "If EC won't act the court will". (This is a developing story)