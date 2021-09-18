New Delhi: In a surprising development, former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). Notably, Supriyo had quit BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle.Also Read - Sonu Sood Once Praised by BJP, Now Considered Tax Evader: Shiv Sena on IT Raids at Actor's Properties

"Today, in the presence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and RS MP Derek O'Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family," the party said in a tweet.

Last month, Supriyo had announced that he was quitting politics but was later persuaded against resigning as a Lok Sabha member even as the singer-turned-politician insisted that he would no longer be part of active politics.

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo formally joins Trinamool Congress (TMC). Supriyo had quit BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. pic.twitter.com/Uc5uOU2Izx — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

Speaking to reporters after meeting BJP president JP Nadda, the Asansol MP had said he would continue to discharge his constitutional responsibilities as a parliamentarian but would withdraw from politics and leave his official residence in the national capital.

In response to the latest development, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said many BJP leaders are in communication with TMC leadership as they are not satisfied with the BJP.

“Many BJP leaders are in communication with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. One (Babul Supriyo) joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch,” Kunal Ghosh said.