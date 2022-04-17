Kolkata: Former Assam Congress President Ripun Bora joined the All India Trinamool Congress on Sunday. TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee inducted the former Rajya Sabha MP into the party. Bora tendered his resignation from the party earlier today, citing the infighting in the state Congress.Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 28: Liam Livingstone Hits Half-Century; Shahrukh Khan Departs

Delighted to welcome Shri @ripunbora, Former Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, Minister of Education in Assam, former

Rajya Sabha MP & former President of Assam Pradesh Congress committee! He joined us today in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc. pic.twitter.com/ewhzXmafzH — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 17, 2022

Also Read - Court Cannot Act As Expert In Field of Education: Supreme Court