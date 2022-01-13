Domohani: The Guwahati-Bikaner Express on Thursday derailed near Domohani (West Bengal). The media reports suggested that about four to five bogies of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train got derailed near Domohani. The derailed compartments are believed to be sleeper coaches. the officials said the death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati train accident has gone up to to five, 45 injured.Also Read - Kolkata International Film Festival Called Off Due To COVID Situation In West Bengal | Details Here

The New Frontier Railway said at least 40 people have been rescued from the derailed coaches, 24 were sent to Jalpaiguri district hospital and 16 were sent to Moynaguri government hospital. About 10 people are critical and will be shifted to the North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri. Also Read - West Bengal Revises Guidelines, Allows Flights From Mumbai, Delhi On 3 Days Every Week. Details HERE

Earlier in a statement, the Indian Railways said 3 deaths have been reported and 20 have been injured in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Also Read - West Bengal Travel Update: The State Restricts Flights From Delhi And Mumbai, Details Inside

“The Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 PM this evening. Over 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van,” the Indian Railways said.

In the wake of the incident, the Indian Railways announced ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakhs for deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

“Over 98 passengers boarded the train (Guwahati-Bikaner Express) from Patna junction and 3 people from Mokama and 2 people from Bakhtiarpur,” Rajesh Kumar, Chief Reservation supervisor, Patna junction, Bihar, said.

The incident happened when the train was going from Patna to Guwahati and the train had just crossed Mainaguri. The train derailed at about 5 PM this evening.

“I’ve spoken to PM Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations. I’m personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations,” tweeted Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In an unfortunate accident, 12 Coaches of Bikaner – Guwahati Exp. derailed near New Maynaguri (West Bengal) this evening.

Personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 13, 2022

“Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment | I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Officials, as quoted by news agency PTI, said three people died in the accident

Three dead in Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident in West Bengal: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2022

“Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties…,” a passenger who was travelling in the train claimed.

The Alipurduar DRM has confirmed the mishap of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) around 5 PM today.

The Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police told Times Now that 15 people suffered injuries and have been shifted to the nearest hospital. However, the eyewitnesses said that the S12 coach and its adjacent ones are among the ones that got derailed in the mishap.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerned and said the situation is being monitored from the state headquarters.

“Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention as early as possible,” she said.

Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri.

Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 13, 2022

“The accident occurred around 5 pm b/w Domohani & New Maynaguri. Around 10 coaches affected. 3 dead, 20 injured; 5 lakh for deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, Rs 25,000 for minor injuries. High-level inquiry ordered,” Guneet Kaur, Chief PRO, North-East Frontier Railway, Guwahati, said.

In the meantime, the Railway Police has already launched a search and rescue operation at the site of the derailment and a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is also on its way to the spot.

For the rescue operation, the Indian Railways has issued an emergency number (8134054999) and said as many as 20 ambulances have been rushed to the scene. On the other side, the hospitals in North Bengal have been directed to remain on standby.

Soon after the incident, PM Modi took stock of the situation on phone with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

“A high-level Railway Safety inquiry ordered in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailment; Railway Helpline numbers – 03612731622, 03612731623,” Indian Railways said.

List of Helpline Numbers:

APDJ’s control hotline numbers:

Rly : 050 34666

BSNL : 03564 255190

Helpline opened by ECR

Danapur- 06115-232398/ 07759070004

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn- 02773677/ 05412-253232

Sonpur – 06158-221645

Naugachia- 8252912018

Barauni- 8252912043

Khagaria -8252912030

Danapur- 06115-232398/ 07759070004

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn- 02773677/ 05412-253232

Sonpur – 06158-221645

Naugachia- 8252912018

Barauni- 8252912043

Khagaria -8252912030