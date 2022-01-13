Domohani: The Guwahati-Bikaner Express on Thursday derailed near Domohani (West Bengal). As per preliminary reports, no casualty has been reported so far. The media reports suggested that about four to five bogies of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train got derailed near Domohani. The derailed compartments are believed to be sleeper coaches.Also Read - Kolkata International Film Festival Called Off Due To COVID Situation In West Bengal | Details Here

"The Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 PM this evening. Over 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," the Indian Railways said.

The incident happened when the train was going from Patna to Guwahati and the train had just crossed Mainaguri. The train derailed at about 5 PM this evening.

“Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties…,” a passenger who was travelling in the train claimed.

The Alipurduar DRM has confirmed the mishap of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) around 5 PM today.

The Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police told Times Now that 15 people suffered injuries and have been shifted to the nearest hospital. However, the eyewitnesses said that the S12 coach and its adjacent ones are among the ones that got derailed in the mishap.