Kolkata: A total of seven people have died after a major fire broke out on the 12th and 13th floors of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata’s Strand Road area on Monday evening. The deaths include – four firemen, one police officer and a Railway Protection Force staff. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. She reached the site of the incident soon after. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari to File Nomination Papers From Nandigram Assembly Seat on March 12, Will Face Mamata Banerjee

The fire broke out around 6.10 pm at the New Koyla Ghat building on the Hooghly riverfront and houses Railways and other government offices, an officer of Kolkata Police said. Also Read - Major Fire Breaks Out at VICCO Laboratories Unit in Nagpur, No Casualty Reported

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service as traffic on Strand Road was stopped to speed up the process of dousing the fire. “Fire has broken out on the 13th floor. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. We are facing a little issue as there is less space, making it difficult to put our ladders in place. We are working,” said Sujit Bose, MIC Fire and Emergency Services, Government of West Bengal. Also Read - Didi's Scooty is Destined to Fall in Nandigram: What PM Modi Meant When he Said This

The New Koila Ghat Building houses railway ticketing offices and is shared by the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway departments. The fire incident has reportedly also affected the online bookings as the main power was switched off.