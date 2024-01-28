Crude Bomb Hurled Near School In West Bengal, Several Injured

Top Recommended Stories

Published: January 28, 2024 3:42 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

A crude bomb was allegedly hurled by miscreants near Gandhi Primary School in Subodh Roy Sarani area of ​​Kanchrapara Ward No. 7. The injured persons were taken to the hospital. The police force and fire brigade are present on the spot.

