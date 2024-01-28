By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Crude Bomb Hurled Near School In West Bengal, Several Injured
A crude bomb was allegedly hurled by miscreants near Gandhi Primary School in Subodh Roy Sarani area of Kanchrapara Ward No. 7. The injured persons were taken to the hospital. The police force and fire brigade are present on the spot.
A crude bomb was allegedly hurled by miscreants near Gandhi Primary School in Subodh Roy Sarani area of Kanchrapara Ward No. 7. The injured persons were taken to the hospital. The police force and fire brigade are present on the spot.
Ward No. 7 councillor… pic.twitter.com/6gBoEeaWe5
— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024
